Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Two persons shot dead in separate incidents
patna news

Two persons shot dead in separate incidents

Two persons were shot dead at separate places in Patna in the last 24 hours
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 09:46 PM IST
HT Image

Two persons were shot dead at separate places in Patna in the last 24 hours.

In the first incident, two criminals killed Jitendra Kumar Singh (55), an autorickshaw driver, at Parsa Bazar railway station parking under the same police station on Sunday morning. No arrests have been made so far, police said.

“Two criminals pumped a bullet in his head and escaped from the spot,” police said.

Trainee DSP Priya Jyoti said that prima facie, land dispute appears to be the cause of the murder.

In another incident, unidentified criminals gunned down Vishnu Kumar Paswan (35), a cook at Ambedkar hostel under Bahadurpur police station on Saturday night. His body was sent to NMCH for an autopsy.

SHO of Bahdurpur police station Sanowar Khan said, “The cause of the murder is uncertain.

The deceased’s brother Robin Kumar has lodged a case with Bahadurpur police station against unidentified criminals,” he added.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable

Ek shaam, dosti ke naam
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP