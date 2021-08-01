Two persons shot dead in separate incidents

Two persons were shot dead at separate places in Patna in the last 24 hours.

In the first incident, two criminals killed Jitendra Kumar Singh (55), an autorickshaw driver, at Parsa Bazar railway station parking under the same police station on Sunday morning. No arrests have been made so far, police said.

“Two criminals pumped a bullet in his head and escaped from the spot,” police said.

Trainee DSP Priya Jyoti said that prima facie, land dispute appears to be the cause of the murder.

In another incident, unidentified criminals gunned down Vishnu Kumar Paswan (35), a cook at Ambedkar hostel under Bahadurpur police station on Saturday night. His body was sent to NMCH for an autopsy.

SHO of Bahdurpur police station Sanowar Khan said, “The cause of the murder is uncertain.

The deceased’s brother Robin Kumar has lodged a case with Bahadurpur police station against unidentified criminals,” he added.

.