Miscreants allegedly set bank on fire in Bihar after failing to rob it: Police

Unidentified miscreants allegedly set on fire a Central Bank of India branch in Bihar’s Supaul district after failing to break open the cash chest in the early hours on Monday.

No FIR (first information report) has been filed yet in the case. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The iron grill of the gate was found broken off by the thieves and they tried to break open the chest suggesting that miscreants entered the bank to steal the cash”, the bank’s manager Sujeet Kumar Singh said.

He added “They tried to break open the chest but later they torched the branch after a failed heist bid in anger.”

“We are however trying to assess the damage and can only tell about the loss once we are able to open chest which is not opening”, he said.

Also Read: Masked men loot ₹27 lakh from bank in Bihar district, guard injured: Police

When locals saw fire in the morning, they informed the administration after which fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No FIR (first information report) has been filed yet.

Police said that prima facie it appears that thieves tried to steal cash and later set the branch on fire after failing in their heist bid.

Police said they will look into the incident from all possible angles adding that they haven’t ruled out the possibility of fire caused by short circuit.