Home / Cities / Patna News / Union minister lauds work done by AIIMS-Patna during Covid-19
patna news

Union minister lauds work done by AIIMS-Patna during Covid-19

AIIMS-Patna director Dr Prabhat Kumar Singh said 12,590 patients were admitted for treatment at the institute out of the 137,619 patients who came for consultation between April 2020 and March 2021
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 03:28 PM IST
1,994 Covid-19 patients were admitted at AIIMS Patna and 1,125 of these were treated and discharged. (HT PHoto)

Union minister of state for health and family welfare Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar has appreciated the work done by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS)-Patna during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In her video message on the 10th foundation day of the institute on Saturday, she also appreciated hospital’s telemedicine service, which helped patients seek expert consultation through phone. It enabled the institute to reach out to patients in rural areas with medical consultation, e-prescription and drug oversight.

Spelling out the institute’s achievements, AIIMS-Patna director Dr Prabhat Kumar Singh said 12,590 patients were admitted for treatment at the institute out of the 137,619 patients who came for consultation between April 2020 and March 2021.

In addition, 1,994 Covid-19 patients were admitted at the institute, of which, 1,125 were treated and discharged. As many as 1,348 Covid-19 patients were treated by plasma therapy. The institute conducted 850,000 real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), a confirmatory test for Covid-19, during the pandemic, added Dr Singh.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president, Lok Sabha MP and member of the AIIMS-Patna institute body Dr Sanjay Jaiswal inaugurated the event in presence of BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav, Bihar chief secretary Tripurari Sharan, AIIMS-Patna president Dr NK Arora, additional secretary, Union ministry of health, Dharmendra Singh Gangwar and AIIMS-Patna founder director Dr GK Singh.

