Unlock 7: Majority of pre-primary schools in Bihar to reopen after Durga Puja

The majority of city-based pre-primary schools are mulling to reopen for students after the Durga Puja vacation in a bid to assess the Covid-19 situation.

On Friday, the state government allowed the reopening of pre-primary schools and Anganwadi centres from Monday as a part of Unlock 7.

Keeping the health safety of young children at high priority, the majority of pre-primary schools have decided to continue online classes for junior students and wait till Durga Puja for assessing the Covid-19 situation.

Mary Alphonsa, principal of Don Bosco Academy, said, “We have decided not to call pre-primary students from Monday. First, we will check the response of parents for sending their wards to school. The final decision regarding resumption of pre-primary classes will be taken after Durga Puja vacation.”

“We are conducting first term exam for pre-primary students through online mode, which will continue till September 30”, she added.

Other prominent schools, including Carmel High School, Loyola High School, St Xavier’s High School and St Michael’s High School are also considering resumption of pre-primary classes in mid-October.

Meanwhile, the rise in viral fever and flu symptoms among children in early September has worried many parents who now are apprehensive about sending their wards to schools.

Poonam Sinha, the mother of a five-year-old, said, “It’s not safe to send young children outside. Covid-19 cases have declined but there is a sudden rise in viral fever and dengue cases. I don’t want to put my son at risk. I will not send him to school till the situation normalises.”

Pre-primary schools in the state are facing closure since March last year.

Several playschools closed during the pandemic

The prolonged closure of schools led to the shut down of thousands of playschools in the city owing to the financial crisis. Ridhima Sharma, a playschool operator near Bailey Road, decided to shut down her playschool in April this year.

“Bearing operating costs, including building rent and teachers’ salaries, became next to impossible due to prolonged closure of the school. The majority of parents withdrew their wards and they stopped paying fees for online classes. After suffering huge loss, we decided to shut down in April”, she rued.