Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Unlock 7: Majority of pre-primary schools in Bihar to reopen after Durga Puja
patna news

Unlock 7: Majority of pre-primary schools in Bihar to reopen after Durga Puja

On Friday, the state government allowed the reopening of pre-primary schools and Anganwadi centres from Monday as a part of Unlock 7.
By Megha, Patna
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 09:56 PM IST
Keeping the health safety of young children at high priority, the majority of pre-primary schools have decided to continue online classes for junior students and wait till Durga Puja for assessing the Covid-19 situation. (Representational image)

The majority of city-based pre-primary schools are mulling to reopen for students after the Durga Puja vacation in a bid to assess the Covid-19 situation.

On Friday, the state government allowed the reopening of pre-primary schools and Anganwadi centres from Monday as a part of Unlock 7.

Keeping the health safety of young children at high priority, the majority of pre-primary schools have decided to continue online classes for junior students and wait till Durga Puja for assessing the Covid-19 situation.

Mary Alphonsa, principal of Don Bosco Academy, said, “We have decided not to call pre-primary students from Monday. First, we will check the response of parents for sending their wards to school. The final decision regarding resumption of pre-primary classes will be taken after Durga Puja vacation.”

“We are conducting first term exam for pre-primary students through online mode, which will continue till September 30”, she added.

Other prominent schools, including Carmel High School, Loyola High School, St Xavier’s High School and St Michael’s High School are also considering resumption of pre-primary classes in mid-October.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, the rise in viral fever and flu symptoms among children in early September has worried many parents who now are apprehensive about sending their wards to schools.

Poonam Sinha, the mother of a five-year-old, said, “It’s not safe to send young children outside. Covid-19 cases have declined but there is a sudden rise in viral fever and dengue cases. I don’t want to put my son at risk. I will not send him to school till the situation normalises.”

Pre-primary schools in the state are facing closure since March last year.

Several playschools closed during the pandemic

The prolonged closure of schools led to the shut down of thousands of playschools in the city owing to the financial crisis. Ridhima Sharma, a playschool operator near Bailey Road, decided to shut down her playschool in April this year.

“Bearing operating costs, including building rent and teachers’ salaries, became next to impossible due to prolonged closure of the school. The majority of parents withdrew their wards and they stopped paying fees for online classes. After suffering huge loss, we decided to shut down in April”, she rued.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Will Kanhaiya Kumar’s entry to Congress herald new start for party in Bihar?

Union minister lauds work done by AIIMS-Patna during Covid-19

500 proxy candidates caught appearing in exam in last 5 yrs linked to Bihar

Panchayat polls: Liquor flow a challenge
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP