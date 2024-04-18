 UP hires air ambulances, choppers for emergencies during Lok Sabha polls | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
UP hires air ambulances, choppers for emergencies during Lok Sabha polls

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 18, 2024 02:09 AM IST

According to a highly placed official, these helicopters would be stationed in Moradabad and air ambulances in Bareilly for the first phase on April 19.

The Uttar Pradesh government has hired air ambulances and helicopters from a Gurugram-based private aviation company to assist in emergencies during the Lok Sabha elections.

The air ambulances and helicopters have been taken on lease for minimum usage (2 hours per day) for ₹5.60 lakh (Pic for representation)
The air ambulances and helicopters have been taken on lease for minimum usage (2 hours per day) for 5.60 lakh (Pic for representation)

According to a highly placed official of the state government, these helicopters would be stationed in Moradabad and air ambulances in Bareilly for the first phase on April 19.

Similarly, in the second phase on April 26, helicopters would be deployed in Aligarh (April 25 and 26 ). Air ambulances would be deployed in Meerut on April 26 . In the third phase on May 7, helicopters would be located in Agra (May 6 and 7 ) and air ambulances in Bareilly (May 7 ). In the fourth phase on May 13, helicopters will be deployed in Kanpur on May 12 and 13 and air ambulances would be deployed in Lucknow on May 13.

In the fifth phase i.e. on May 20, helicopters will be deployed in Jhansi and air ambulances in Lucknow, while in the sixth phase, helicopters will be deployed in Ayodhya and air ambulances in Prayagraj. In the last phase i.e. on June 1, helicopters will be deployed in Gorakhpur and air ambulances in Varanasi.

An official said , “Apart from providing medical aid in emergency situations, these helicopters and air ambulances will prove helpful in transporting security forces from one spot to other in case of urgency. Through this, immediate assistance can be provided to the affected area of any part of state. ”

The air ambulances and helicopters have been taken on lease for minimum usage (2 hours per day) for 5.60 lakh. The total expenditure on this will be 39.20 lakh. Its financial approval has also been given by the state government.

Get Current Updates on India News, Ram Navami Live Updates , Lok Sabha Election 2024 live, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / UP hires air ambulances, choppers for emergencies during Lok Sabha polls
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
