UP hires air ambulances, choppers for emergencies during Lok Sabha polls

The Uttar Pradesh government has hired air ambulances and helicopters from a Gurugram-based private aviation company to assist in emergencies during the Lok Sabha elections. The air ambulances and helicopters have been taken on lease for minimum usage (2 hours per day) for ₹ 5.60 lakh (Pic for representation)

According to a highly placed official of the state government, these helicopters would be stationed in Moradabad and air ambulances in Bareilly for the first phase on April 19.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Similarly, in the second phase on April 26, helicopters would be deployed in Aligarh (April 25 and 26 ). Air ambulances would be deployed in Meerut on April 26 . In the third phase on May 7, helicopters would be located in Agra (May 6 and 7 ) and air ambulances in Bareilly (May 7 ). In the fourth phase on May 13, helicopters will be deployed in Kanpur on May 12 and 13 and air ambulances would be deployed in Lucknow on May 13.

Read Here | 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Modi rally blitz in west Uttar Pradesh from April 19

In the fifth phase i.e. on May 20, helicopters will be deployed in Jhansi and air ambulances in Lucknow, while in the sixth phase, helicopters will be deployed in Ayodhya and air ambulances in Prayagraj. In the last phase i.e. on June 1, helicopters will be deployed in Gorakhpur and air ambulances in Varanasi.

An official said , “Apart from providing medical aid in emergency situations, these helicopters and air ambulances will prove helpful in transporting security forces from one spot to other in case of urgency. Through this, immediate assistance can be provided to the affected area of any part of state. ”

The air ambulances and helicopters have been taken on lease for minimum usage (2 hours per day) for ₹5.60 lakh. The total expenditure on this will be ₹39.20 lakh. Its financial approval has also been given by the state government.