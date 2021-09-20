Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / UP Police raid Bihar locations in search of NEET solver gang mastermind
patna news

UP Police raid Bihar locations in search of NEET solver gang mastermind

The police have arrested six persons so far, including a mother-daughter duo from Patna. The UP police caught Juli last Sunday from St Francis Xavier School under Sarnath police station in Varanasi when she was appearing in NEET examination instead of Heena Biswas while her mother was held later
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 09:08 AM IST
Representational Image. (HT file)

UP police on Sunday raided multiple locations in Bihar in search of Nilesh Singh alias PK, said to be mastermind of the solver gang involved in NEET exam. They had also detained one person from Mussalahpur haat under Sultanganj police station.

“UP police raided PK’s house in Patiputra area but he had already escaped. It emerged that he had introduced himself as a doctor in the locality,” a police official said.

Also Read | Vice President to be chief guest at 2nd RPCAU convocation

He said, “The police also raided his house at his native Sendhwa village in Chapra but PK wasn’t there either. In his village, he was known as a businessman. Investigation revealed that the solver gang purchased SIM cards for a week on fake documents,” he added.

Station house officer, Digha police station, Rajesh Kumar Sinha confirmed the UP Police raids.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested six persons so far, including a mother-daughter duo from Patna. The UP police caught Juli last Sunday from St Francis Xavier School under Sarnath police station in Varanasi when she was appearing in NEET examination instead of Heena Biswas while her mother was held later. A fake Aadhar card, answer sheet of NEET exam-2021, admit card, photograph, two mobile phones and other documents were recovered from them. An FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Vice President to be chief guest at 2nd RPCAU convocation

Mumbai centre teams up with govt, finds high incidence of oral cancer in Bihar

Vaccination on Modi’s birthday: Bihar on top with over 33 lakh doses in a day

Bihar schools reopen after Covid disruption, but wait for books continues mid-session
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP