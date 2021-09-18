Vaccination on Modi’s birthday: Bihar on top with over 33 lakh doses in a day

Bihar on Friday topped the list of states by administering the highest number of doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country in a single day, as per official data.

The state administered 33,09,685 doses on Friday, during the mega vaccination drive launched on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71 st birthday.

With this, the state has so far (till 6 pm on September 18) has administered more than 4.98 crore doses, of which more than 4.06 crore are first dose and 92.57 lakh are second dose, as per the CoWin app. Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat followed Bihar in vaccination drive on Friday.

Earlier in August, the state has administered 27.5 lakh doses in a single day.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday congratulated the residents of Bihar for the record and said the state had written a golden chapter in history by vaccinating the highest number of people among states and Union territories on the occasion. “Hope the Health Department will continue working with this dedication,” he said in his message. “It’s a big achievement that Bihar surpassed its target to inoculate 30 lakh people to mark the occasion,” he said.

Kumar had earlier announced that his government would carry out a massive vaccination drive on the occasion of the prime minister’s birthday.

The BJP had directed its workers across the state to facilitate vaccination drive on the prime minister’s birthday as part of its ‘Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan’.

The state had in July set a target of vaccinating six crore people in six months.

“I would like to thank all the health workers and other staff who have been involved in this historic vaccination drive,” said health minister Mangal Pandey.