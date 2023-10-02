Vehicle plows into a group of teens walking on Darbhanga road; 2 brothers die
The Darbhanga police said the vehicle that killed the two brothers, aged 14 and 16, was yet to be identified
DARBHANGA: Two brothers in their teens died and five others sustained injuries when a vehicle plowed into a group of people on Monday morning in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, police said.
Police said the vehicle involved in the incident, which took place at 4am, was yet to be identified.
The two siblings, identified by the police as Chhatish Mukhiya (14) and Nitish Mukhiya (16) died at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where they were taken.
The condition of a third victim, Raju Mukhiya (12) was critical and he has been referred to Patna Medical College Hospital 125km away, police said.
“They were walking along Horalpatti- Fekala Road when an unidentified vehicle hit them head-on,” Jitendra Choudhary, the officer in-charge of Pator outpost under Ashok Paper Mills police station said. Police said it wasn’t immediately clear where the seven boys were going early in the morning. Choudhary said they could be on their way to answer nature’s call.
Choudhary said the other four persons were being treated at a local healthcare facility. All the victims were residents of Rampura village.