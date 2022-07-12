Viral video: Lakhisarai DM seen ‘shaming’ headmaster faces heat

Teachers’ association in Bihar has shot off a letter to the education department seeking action after a video clip, purportedly showing the district magistrate of Lakhisarai reprimanding headmaster of a primary school for his “casual dress”, began circulating on the social media.

Amit Vikram, president of Bihar TET Teachers’ Association, said, “We have written a letter to the education department to look into the matter and take action to stop misbehaviour with teachers during school inspections.”

“We welcome the department’s school inspection programme to check quality of education and teachers are ready to co-operate with officials. However, questioning of teachers in the classroom in front of students and their videography is harming teaching and learning environment. We will move the high court for protection of teachers’ dignity,” he said.

The video clip in question shows Lakhisarai DM Sanjay Kumar Singh venting his ire on Nirbhay Kumar Singh, the headmaster of Balgudar primary school in the district, during an inspection on July 6.

The DM apparently got furious seeing the headmaster in kurta and pyjamas. “You better go to people seeking votes instead of teaching. You resemble a public representative, and not a teacher,” the clip shows the DM telling the teacher.

At another point, the DM is seen snapping at the headmaster and asking him to shut up.

The headmaster, who is seen asking for forgiveness, has been served a show-cause notice, officials said.

“You are not fit for the post of headmaster and hence I am going to withhold your salary,” the DM is seen telling the teacher.

When contacted, headmaster Nirbhay Kumar Singh said, “I have been working as a teacher for 30 years and I have been wearing kurta pyjamas all along. This is the first time in my service that I have been treated in such a way.”

Meanwhile, Lakhisarai district education officer (DEO) Vimlesh Kumar Choudhary told ANI that teachers wearing kurta and pyjama was not a big issue. “We have given show-cause notice to the teacher and warned him, but we have not suspended him. This is not a big issue. Mostly, teachers wear dhoti kurta or pyjama kurta,” he said.

“There is no dress code for teaching or non-teaching staff in Bihar and teachers wearing traditional attire can’t be the grounds withholding their salaries,” said Md Aftab Firoz, president of Araria chapter of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Teachers Association.

The incident drew widespread response on the social media.

Jan Adhikar party (JAP) chief Pappu Yadav, in a tweet tagging chief minister Nitish Kumar, demanded immediate suspension of the DM.

