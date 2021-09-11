Ward member’s post becomes coveted for wannabe politicos in Bihar panchayat polls

Unlike the last several panchayat polls, it’s the post of ward member in the gram panchayats which is drawing huge nominations from aspiring candidates in Bihar in comparison to other coveted posts like Mukhiya and Sarpanch in the ongoing nomination process for the three-tier rural local bodies polls. The election will kickstart on September 24.

As per the data of the State Election Commission (SEC), a total of 8,611 nominations have been filed by candidates for 2,233 ward members posts in gram panchayats of 12 blocks spread over 10 districts, going to polls in the first phase.

In total, 15,238 nominations have been filed for 4,955 posts in three-tier local bodies in the first phase. The nomination for 151 posts of Mukhiya in the first phase has drawn only 1,294 nominations while for Sarpanch only 772 nominations have been filed.

For 2,233 posts of gram kutchery pancha (equivalent to ward members at gram kutchery level), only 3,225 nominations have been filed.

In the second phase of the ongoing nominations, the same trend is visible. Till September 9, the total number of nomination for the second phase of polling stands at 25868 of which 14779 nominations have been filed for the post of ward member. There are a total of 1,13307 posts of ward members out of 2,55,022 in the three-tier rural local bodies and gram kutcheries.

The palpable change in preference for holding ward member posts at the gram panchayat level – the bottom tier of three-tier local bodies- by those taking a plunge in politics at the grass-root level is attributed to the new administrative and financial powers given by the state government in 2018 and introduction of new schemes like Jal Nal yojana and Gali, Nali Pakkikaran yojana to be implemented by ward members.

“In last few years, we have delegated huge powers for implementation and monitoring of rural schemes at the village level to the ward members which was not there previously. The ward members are getting certain honorariums and allowances, which is another incentive. There are few more proposals in the pipeline to expand the powers and duties of ward members after panchayat polls,” said panchayati raj minister, Samrat Choudhary.

People familiar with the matter said, in 2018, the government’s decision to constitute a ward implementation management committee (WIMC), in which every ward member is an ex-officio chairman, has broadened their powers from supervisory to administrative with certain financial powers attached with it.

The ward members now can issue cheques and also take important calls in the implementation of key schemes under seven resolves as well as centrally sponsored schemes like MGNREGA, PMAY(G) and other schemes of irrigation, education. Before the constitution of WIMC, ward members had limited powers and had to work directly under the mukhiya who had the overall financial powers and administrative powers.

“Every gram panchayat gets ₹5-6 crore for five years which means annually, they have at their disposal ₹1-1.25 crore for the implementation of welfare schemes at the rural level. This is big public money, which has to be spent and monitored at the level of ward members and mukhiyas. This is one reason, why ward member’s post has now become quite coveted,” said another senior officer, who was engaged with the implementation of rural schemes at the panchayati raj department till recently.

Under the 15 finance commission, sixth pay commission and allocations under MGNREGA, PMAY(G), the funds are transferred to the gram panchayats directly.

Incidentally, till the last panchayat polls, it was the post of Mukhiya (head of gram panchayat) that drew the highest number of nominations ostensibly for the reason that the post comes with a lot of financial and administrative powers under the Bihar panchayat act.

“After the 2011 and 2016 panchayat polls, there was a large number of resignations of ward members for which by-elections had to be held. The apparent reason why people resigned from the post was the lack of any financial or administrative powers with the posts. But now, things seem to be changing,” said an SEC official.