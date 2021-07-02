Weavers worried as stocks made for govt remain unsold

More than 5,000 weavers associated with Bihar State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Union Limited, a registered society also known as BISHCOTEX, are worried about fate of products they prepared on the state government’s request in 2019.

More than 84,000 pieces of handloom curtains are lying dumped at the BISHCOTEX office in Patna for nearly two years now. The products are losing shine and colour, while some are also due to damp and humidity, officials said on Friday.

These handloom curtains were prepared by BISHCOTEX weavers following the state government’s decision to use handloom curtains in all government offices, hospitals and prisons in a bid to provide employment to handloom weavers, besides promoting handloom products. However, no supply order has been placed so far for these products due to which payment against the order is pending from the government, said Md Naquib Ahmad, BISHCOTEX chairman.

Ahmad said by May 2019, more than 60,000 pieces were ready for supply and were brought to BISHCOTEX office.”I had also written about it to the then industry department secretary, S Siddharth, in this regard and his response was quite encouraging, but soon he was shifted to another department.”

The society officials also wrote to district magistrates concerned, but there has been no response, he added.

When contacted, industry minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, however, said he was unaware of the matter. “I have no idea about the matter. This issue should have been brought under my notice,” he said, adding that he would like to meet the weavers’ union leaders and discuss the matter.