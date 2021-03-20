With ethanol policy in place, no food grains will now be wasted in Bihar: Husain

Bihar’s industry minister, Shahnawaz Hussain, has said no food grains will now be wasted as the Ethanol Production Promotion Policy approved by the state Cabinet on Wednesday allows investors to directly make ethanol from maize, molasses, broken rice, and rotten grains.

“This will bring money to farmers and make Bihar ethanol hub of the country,” said Husain as he introduced the policy to prospective investors on Friday.

The new policy allows ethanol production from all feedstocks permitted under National Policy on Biofuels, 2018, and subsequently by the National Biofuel Coordination Committee.

Ethanol is widely used in alcohol production and now increasingly in motor fuel. Most of this organic chemical in the state is produced by distilleries in the Vaishali district. Officials said the production in these distilleries is 65-75 kilolitre per day.

Husain said by 2025, the state proposes to increase production by 50 crore litres. He added that soon Bihar will also come out with a textile policy.

Additional chief secretary Brijesh Mehrotra said in last one month, 30 prospective investors have shown interest in establishing ethanol factories and submitted their proposal with the State Investment Board.

Mehrotra said that last fiscal, the state produced 40 lakh MT of maize. Similarly, the sugarcane production was 160 lakh MT and that of paddy was 82 lakh MT.