...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

With eye on investment, Bihar CM stresses fire safety upgrade

Bihar's CM Samrat Choudhary announced upgrades to fire services for safety and investment attraction, aiming for ₹5 lakh crore by 2026.

Updated on: May 18, 2026 10:51 pm IST
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
Advertisement

Chief minister Samrat Choudhary said on Monday that the Bihar fire services department was being upgraded to ensure the safety of workers and residents as many investments were lined up for the state, and preventing disasters was the government’s “biggest responsibility.”

Fire brigade commandos during a rehearsal ahead of the inauguration of various fire-fighting vehicles and an AI-based modern fire-fighting control room, in Patna, Monday (PTI)

Choudhary said the BJP-led NDA government was completing one year on November 20, 2026, and was expecting an investment of five lakh crore in Bihar by then. “It has been just a month and three days since my government was installed, and during this period many entrepreneurs who left Bihar have expressed their desire to return and invest,” he said.

“Many industrialists are coming to Bihar. The fire services department has to prepare accordingly. More trained firefighting personnel will play an important role in keeping Bihar safe,” the CM said, adding, “Bihar is now moving rapidly towards industrial development, going beyond basic issues like roads, electricity and infrastructure.”

The CM inaugurated 80 state-of-the-art firefighting vehicles and an AI-based modern fire control room. He said that 8,000 personnel in the home guard and fire services department had been trained in firefighting. He also appealed to entrepreneurs who have established industries outside Bihar to return home and contribute in making the state prosperous by investing here.

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Lok Sabha MP Devesh Chandra Thakur, ACS, home Arvind Chaudhary, DG, home guard and fire service Shobha Ahotkar, central range IG Jitendra Rana and other officials were present at the function organised by the home guard and fire services at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Patna / With eye on investment, Bihar CM stresses fire safety upgrade
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.