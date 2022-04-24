Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman chokes husband to death with teeth in Rohtas
Woman chokes husband to death with teeth in Rohtas

SASARAM: A woman allegedly choked her husband to death by biting his throat at Barna village in Rohtas district on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the accused, identified as Lovely Singh, took the step after she lost her temper during a quarrel with her husband, Maharshi Singh.

They both got married in 2020 and had a 10-month-old daughter. The accused was aggressive in nature and often created tension in the joint family, said Sushil Singh, elder brother of the deceased.

“A murder case had been registered against the accused. She is absconding but we will arrest her soon,” said police inspector Manoj Kumar.

