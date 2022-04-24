Woman chokes husband to death with teeth in Rohtas
SASARAM: A woman allegedly choked her husband to death by biting his throat at Barna village in Rohtas district on Sunday, police said.
According to police, the accused, identified as Lovely Singh, took the step after she lost her temper during a quarrel with her husband, Maharshi Singh.
They both got married in 2020 and had a 10-month-old daughter. The accused was aggressive in nature and often created tension in the joint family, said Sushil Singh, elder brother of the deceased.
“A murder case had been registered against the accused. She is absconding but we will arrest her soon,” said police inspector Manoj Kumar.
-
Bihar’s largest university crippled by ad hocism
In a first, Bihar's largest varsity, Magadh University at Bodh Gaya, which is spread across five districts, has all its four key positions — that of vice chancellor, pro-vice chancellor, registrar and finance officer — under additional charge while incumbent VC Rajendra Prasad remains on medical leave ever since vigilance raids were carried out at his office and Gorakhpur residence over five months ago in a case of alleged financial irregularities, officials said.
-
Bihar to reel under heat wave conditions till April 26: MeT
After a short relief, heatwave conditions gripped the state once again with maximum temperature crossing the 40C mark at several places, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Sunday. According to Patna Meteorological Centre, heatwave conditions prevailed over six districts including Patna, Buxar, Sheikhpura, West Champaran, Samastipur, and Banka on Sunday while 14 districts are likely to come under the grip in the next 72 hours.
-
Pastor arrested for allegedly raping minor in Baghpat
A pastor was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Laliana village, under Chandi Nagar police station, in Baghpat on Sunday, police said. Circle officer of Khekra area Vijay Choudhary said the pastor was arrested on a complaint of the girl's family. They said the girl had on Saturday gone to the church ground for her daily cycling practice when the pastor lured her to a secluded place and raped her.
-
Bajrang Muni Das gets bail in hate speech case
LUCKNOW The court of district judge, Sitapur, has granted bail to Bajrang Muni Das, who had allegedly made a hate speech against a section of the society. District judge Sanjai Kumar granted bail to Das of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasi Ashram, in Khairabad town, on Saturday (April 23) in a case of hate speech, which he had allegedly delivered on April 2 against Muslims. “I have no guilt for what I said...,” Das stated.
-
Covid-19: Karnataka reports 60 new cases, zero fatalities
Karnataka recorded 60 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero fatalities on Sunday, taking the total infections in the state to 39,46,934. For almost a month, the fatalities have stood at 40,057 due to nil Covid-19 deaths, said the state health department in a bulletin. Of the total infections, Bengaluru Urban district saw 57 while Chitradurga, Dharwad and Vijayapura reported one infection each. There were zero infections in 27 districts of the state.
