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Bihar gang rape survivor thrown off terrace by relatives of accused

In Bihar’s Begusarai, a woman previously gang-raped was allegedly thrown from her terrace in a revenge attack; one suspect has been arrested.

Updated on: Nov 11, 2026, 10:25:29 IST
By Avinash Kumar
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Two men threw a woman, who was gang-raped after her husband was locked inside their house in June, off her terrace in Bihar’s Begusarai, leaving her seriously injured, police said on Wednesday.

The woman suffered head injuries after falling 15 feet. (Shutterstock)
The woman suffered head injuries after falling 15 feet. (Shutterstock)

Police said the woman was gang-raped on June 11 and her medical examination showed that she was violated with cartridges and stones. Four of the five gang rape accused were arrested and are in jail. The fifth accused remains at large. His property has been attached.

The woman’s husband said they were being pressured to “manage the case” and were threatened. He added that the attackers arrived at his house late on Monday, caught his wife, took her to the first floor, and threw her from the terrace. The husband said the attackers fled when people gathered at the spot. He suspected it to be a revenge attack.

The woman, who suffered head injuries after falling 15 feet and was undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital in Begusarai, blamed the relatives of the gang-rape accused for the attack. She added that they had been threatening her.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

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