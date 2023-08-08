Fake videos of ‘attacks’ on migrants: Bihar YouTuber brought back from TN to stay in Patna jail

YouTuber Manish Kashyap from Bihar, who has been lodged in a jail in Tamil Nadu since March this year for allegedly circulating fabricated videos of “attacks” on migrant workers in the southern state, will henceforth be kept at Beur jail in Patna, his lawyer said on Tuesday, citing a court order.

Manish Kashyap at the Patna court on Tuesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kashyap was produced before Patna Civil Court on Tuesday in a case of financial wrongdoing filed by Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police.

His lawyer Shivanand Bharti said the court ordered that he be kept at Beur jail in Patna. “Kashyap has got bail in every case in Tamil Nadu. The police there can conduct further proceedings through video conferencing,” Bharti quoted the court as saying.

EOU had filed three cases against Kashyap, who faces two cases in Tamil Nadu as well.

Bharti told reporters that he would now move for his bail.

Kashyap has been brought to Bihar by a team of Tamil Nadu Police. On Monday, he was produced before a court in Bettiah in a case related to obstructing a bank manager from discharging his official duty. After the hearing, he was brought to Patna and lodged in Beur jail, from where he was produced before the court on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The next hearing has been fixed for August 22,” Bharti said. “Co-accused Yuvraj Singh has also been produced before the court from Ara jail.”

Kashyap had surrendered before the police in West Champaran district on March 18. Days later, he was booked by the Tamil Nadu Police and taken there on remand. In April, he was booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) there.