PAU scholar bags Prime Minister fellowship for doctoral research

Tejpal Singh Sran is a PhD scholar at the varsity’s department of vegetable science.

cities Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Tejpal Singh Sran, a PhD scholar at the department of vegetable science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has bagged the prestigious “Prime Minister Fellowship for Doctoral Research”.

The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) of the department of science and technology, Government of India, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and private partner Arizona Seeds Private Limited (Patiala, Punjab), awards this fellowship for four years to pursue doctoral research.

Tejpal Singh Sran

During his PhD, Tejpal will work on “Combined phenotypic and marker based introgression of leaf curl virus disease resistance from hot pepper to heat tolerant bell pepper” under the supervision of SK Jindal, senior vegetable breeder, department of vegetable science, PAU.

The proposed research offers availability of LCVD resistant and high-temperature tolerant bell pepper genotype(s), which is not available in the world yet. This will help increase the area and productivity of bell pepper, widen the span of growing season and open a new window for small-scale farmers to adopt this high-value crop without high cost protected structures.

Vice-chancellor Baldev Singh Dhillon, Postgraduate Studies dean Gurinder Kaur Sangha, director of research Navtej Singh Bains, and Ajmer Singh Dhatt, head of department of vegetable science-cum-additional director of research (horticulture and food science), congratulated Sran and his guide for this achievement.

