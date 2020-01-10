e-paper
Pay me or won’t attend Ashwini Bidre-Gore murder hearing: Lawyer

cities Updated: Jan 10, 2020 23:51 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Public prosecutor in assistant police inspector Ashwini Bidre-Gore’s murder case, Pradip Gharat, has submitted a letter to Navi Mumbai crime branch, stating that he would stop working for the case if his payment issues with the home department are not resolved.

Police have sent a request to the government to solve payment issues and are waiting for a reply. Meanwhile, Gharat told HT that he will not attend the next hearing if the issue is not resolved.

Senior advocate Pradip Gharat was appointed special public prosecutor in the murder case in May 2019. Gharat, said, “This is clearly mischief and insult done by the government department. I had quoted fees taking into consideration all the factors. They should have conveyed this issue before sending an appointment letter to me and not now, after I have attended the court for nine months.”

Deputy commissioner of police Pravinkumar Patil said, “We have requested the department to look into the matter and solve the payment issue.” Husband of the victim, Raju Gore, said, “This is highly unprofessional behaviour by the home department.”

