PCMC plans ‘electromagnetic’ water meters to ensure 24x7 water supply

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 16:35 IST

PUNE: In line with its efforts to ensure 24x7 water supply to the industrial township, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to review its existing policy on water meters in order to propose and replace the current mechanical meters with the “electromagnetic” kind.

In 2009, under the Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission, the civic body started the water meter policy for Pimpri-Chinchwad.

It installed 7,000 meters in slum areas and 1,38,782 meters in the remaining parts of the city, under a total project cost of Rs 100 crore.

Now, PCMC is aiming to replace 54,000 water meters with the new kind in areas like Nigdi, Sambhajinagar, Ravet, Punawale, Chinchwad Gaon, Dalvi nagar, Dange chowk, Sangvi, Khandoba mal, Dattawadi, Chrholi, Bijalinagar, and Walhekarwadi.

Mayor Rahul Jadhav says, “Initially we are replacing 40% of the water meters in order to streamline the 24x7 water process. We have received many complaints of leakages and low pressure of water supply. To address this we have decided to replace the water meters with a new advanced type, in a phased manner.”

Makarand Nikam, city engineer, water supply department, PCMC, says, “Existing water meters are not functioning very well. Hence, we have decided to replace it with a new and advanced type.”

PCMC has contracted 24x7 water supply scheme to Vishvaraj Infrastructure Limited, for which the civic body has sanctioned Rs 144 crore. PCMC claims 50% of this work has already been completed.

