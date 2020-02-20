PCMC to build ₹131-crore wall along Gadhi

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has approved ₹131 crore to construct a safety wall on the east side of Gadhi river to prevent flooding during monsoon.

The wall, measuring 3400 metres long and 8.5-metre wide, will solve monsoon woes, said civic officials.

The 22-km Gadhi river starts from Gadheshwar dam and flows only during monsoon.

Ganesh Deshmukh, PCMC commissioner, said, “We will be able to solve flooding woes after building a safety wall. The money will be spent in building a pumping station as well. The work will be completed in a year.”

Every monsoon, Panvel city faces flooding on roads as excessive water from Gadhi river enters the city, affecting Patel Mohalla, Kachhi Mohalla, Panvel Koliwada and Bunder Road.

Activists have slammed the civic body’s move, saying the ‘wall solution’ may lead to flooding in other villages.

Kantilal Kadi, a Panvel-based activist, said, “Three years ago, Gadhi river cleaning was proposed by the government. However, it never took off. Other than erecting a safety wall, the civic body should look at cleaning the exit of the river so that excessive water goes into Panvel creek.”

For the past few years, Panvel city has been facing flood-like situation because the width of the river has shrunk, owing to debris dumping along the banks of the river as well as the river.

This has reduced the width of the river. The excessive water hence, enters into the residential zones.

The river is surrounded by 35 villages and padas. They were earlier were dependent on Gadhi river for water.

It is said the river used to flow throughout the year. With time, all the small pockets of water got filled with garbage and so the river has water only during monsoon.

“The river starts at Matheran and further gets water from Gadeshwar also known as Dehrang dam,” said Kadi.

PCMC had appointed a flying squad to keep a check on dumping activity in Gadhi river.

Sachin Shinde, president of NGO Nisaragmitra, said, “The construction of a safety wall may adversely affect other villages. Also, the river has been there since ages and the best solution would be to keep check on dumping and clean the natural exit of the river.”

Activists educate villagers and appeal to them to not litter the river banks.

Sujal Jha, a Panvel-based activist, said, “River clean-up drive involving locals is a permanent solution. The spot where the river meets Panvel creek is blocked by debris hence. The civic body should look into this and use the funds for awareness activities.”

“There is no proper drainage system and waste disposal system in villages. The civic body should also look at these issues,” said Jha.