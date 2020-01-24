PDCA u-16 inter school cricket tournament: Symbiosis break Digvijay wall, conquer title

cities

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 20:21 IST

PUNE Day 2 of Symbiosis-Sardar Dastur final clash of the PDCA u16 Inter School Cricket tournament saw Symbiosis School secure a 36-run victory at Law College on Friday.

Five catches were dropped by Symbiosis High School; Digvijay Patil of Sardar Dastur School scored a century, but in the end, Symbiosis stole victory from the jaws of defeat.

Such was the dramatic final day of the PDCA u16 Inter School Cricket tournament on Friday.

Chasing a total of 295 runs, Sardar Dastur School was in driver’s seat till 30th over before Digivjay Patil got out and Symbiosis clawed back to take the match in their favour.

Dastur was 224 for 4 when Patil got out and rest of them were bundled out on mere 258 runs.

The partnership of 203 runs between Digvijay Patil 142 (94b), Razeq Fallah 54 (58b) had overshadowed heroics of Amey Dandekar who scored Amey Dandekar scored 94 runs and also took two early wickets but Dandekar ensured that his final spell of three overs becomes turning point of the match.

“I was told by my coach to bowl within the stumps and it helped me to take wickets. Digvijay is the very good batsman and I have lot of experience of playing against him at club level matches,” said 14 year old Dandekar who was named man of the match and also plays for PYC Hindu Gymkhana.

Day of dropped catches

A total eight catches were dropped – three by Sardar Dastur and five by Symbiosis. The pressure of the final was seen on the players as most of them were rushing to collect the ball and making the mistakes.

“Most of them were nervous playing final and they were fumbling. Otherwise we are good fielding side,” explains Nitin Gunjal coach of Symbiosis College.

Patil’s ton in vain

Patil was as usual best with his bat – both on leg side and off side. Cover drives, punches over the mid on and mid off bring out lot of applause from the small crowd who was watching the match. Patil hit 23 boundaries but his bad luck was his other team mates could only score 10 boundaries.

“Digvijay is the class player and we knew it was his wicket which will ensure the victory. All the players had this thought in his mind and once we got him we managed to score a victory,” added Ramesh Bamane Sports Teacher, Symbiosis High School.

“If we had good opening partnership then it could have helped us to win the match,” said Patil.

Brief scores:

Symbiosis High School 229 all out in 44.1 overs (Amey Dandekar 61 (70b), Gaurav Runwal 55 (69b), Parth Gaikwad 3-35); Second Innings 239 in 45 overs (Amey Dandekar 94 (119b), Rohan Devdhar 46 (41b), Datsun Daniel 3-60)beat Sardar Dastur School First innings 174 all out in 39.1 overs (Digvijay Patil 67 (56b), Prajwal Salunke 21 (33b), Soham Gandhi 2-24); Second Innings (Digvijay Patil 142 (94b), Razeq Fallah 54 (58b), Amey Dandekar 3-36)

Symbiosis High School win by 36

After the game

“Digvijay (Patil) was the wicket, once he was out we got confidence of winning the match. When there was a partnership building between Razeq Falah and Digvijay we all were nervous. - Arya Panse, captain, Symbiosis High School

“When I came to back to bowl, I had no thoughts that Digvijay will throw away his wicket, lucky to get him out. Although we won the match team’s fielding let us down and we need to improve it.” - Amey Dandekar, man of the match, Symbiosis High School

“I should not have thrown my wicket once Digvijay was out. It was my responsibility to take a team to victory line. I will improve and try to handle situation much better way in future.” - Razeq Fallah, Sardar Dastur School

“I wished, I should not had played the shot on which I got out. If I had stayed there till the end then we could had won the match easily. We gave away the match which was in our hands.” - Digvijay Patli, Captain, Sardar Dastur School

“Dropped catches allowed Dastur boys to come close, otherwise we could have won this match easily. 55 runs lead in the first innings proved out to be vital in our win.” - Ramesh Bamane, sports master, Symbiosis High School.

“Our team was less experienced as compared to Symbiosis and were short of practice. We lost the first match against same opponent then team work hard to will all matches but today they could not handle pressure.” - Vaibhav Deshpande, sports master, Sardar Dastur School