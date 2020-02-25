PDCA u14 interschool cricket: Vibgyor breeze past New English Medium

cities

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 15:24 IST

PUNE Vibgyor High School’s (Balewadi) bowlers, Pranav Chandere and Aryan Rathi tantalised the New English Medium School (Shaniwar Peth) batting order, while Ritvik Rade smashed a swift half-century to help their side secure a comfortable 10-wicket victory in Group F, as they bounced back after a defeat in the U-14 Pune District Cricket Association (PDCA) cricket tournament.

New English Medium School won the toss and elected to bat on a sunny Tuesday morning at the Law College Ground. However, the complacent side threw the wickets away, simply handing Vibgyor an easy win.

Chandere and Rathi bowled three overs each, with Chandere picking up three wickets and Rathi bagging two.

Both bowlers also earned a maiden over each and only managed to give away 15 runs in total.

“They [Chandere and Rade] have been training with me for three years now and they have worked very hard. Ritvik also represented Maharashtra in the U-14 West Zonal meet earlier this month, where the Maharashtra team were runners-up”, said Aniket Taware, head-coach of Vibgyor.

Batsmen battered

New English Medium School were dealt with a very early blow as Rugvedh Methe was clean bowled for a duck on the first delivery he faced from Manav Alwani.

In his second over, Alwani claimed another wicket in the same way, as he dismissed Methe’s replacement, Tanish Gangode in the first ball of that over. At the end of the over, New English Medium School were two down after putting 17 runs on the board.

Opening batsman Adway Kamitkar tried to stabilise his nervy side. He hit the first boundary of the game at the end of the third over. However, in the following over, Rathi gave Kamitkar his marching orders as the batsman was dismissed via an LBW, after scoring 8 runs off 11 balls.

In his third over, Rathi pocketed his second wicket of the match after Samarth Avdhoot edged the ball straight into Rade’s gloves behind the wicket, as Rathi finished his wicket maiden.

At the end of the sixth over, there was a change in the bowling. As Rathi and Alwani were rested, Arnav Shrivastav and Aadi Thanki were brought into the attack. Bowling two overs each, neither bowlers could pick up a wicket but they did manage to slow the run-rate down.

In the last five overs, New English Medium School were still struggling to get the run-rate above five. They were gifted easy runs in the eighteenth over when Palash Budhe bowled five wides and saw a tame delivery smashed to the boundary by Tejas Vaidya to take 12 runs from the over.

Vibgyor failed to bowl their opponents out as New English Medium School concluded their innings making 95 runs and losing 8 wickets after 20 overs.

Valiant Vibgyor

Chasing a small target, Vibgyor wasted no time as they scored 12 runs in the first over itself.

Pacer Samarth Avdhoot got off to a horrendous start as he bowled five wides and a no-ball at the start of his over. There were several dot balls bowled in the over, but the extras gifted 6 runs to Vibgyor.

Amogh Edlabadkar patiently waited for the right moment and smashed his first boundary of the game in the third over on a Tanish Gangoda delivery.

Pushkar Virole was brought in to the attack to make things better, but ended up giving away 20 runs to Vibgyor.

Rade completed his 50 in style as he hit Tejas Vaidya’s delivery for a boundary yet again and brought his half-century up in just 30 deliveries.

Rade did not take his foot off the pedal as he helped Vibgyor wrap the match up in the ninth over itself. After levelling the score, Rade finished the match by smashing the ball to the boundary one more time to give his side a superb 10-wicket win.

After the match

“Picking up wickets and bowling a maiden over is always something that will make any bowler happy. I have worked hard for this.”

- Pranav Chandere, Man of the Match, Vibgyor High School, Balewadi

“This is the perfect way to bounce back from the loss we faced in the first game. There was a marked improvement in bowling and fielding today which is why we were able to restrict them to such a small score.”

- Ritvik Rade, Vibgyor Hight School Balewadi.