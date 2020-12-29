e-paper
Home / Cities / ‘People should be sensitive to runaway kids’

‘People should be sensitive to runaway kids’

cities Updated: Dec 29, 2019 01:20 IST
People should have sensitivity towards runaway children and government agencies must ensure they do not fall into the wrong hands or get involved with drugs, said Pravin Ghuge, chairperson, Maharashtra state commission for protection of child rights on Saturday.

He was speaking at a function organised by a local NGO here in which five such children were reunited with their parents.

Ghuge said agencies like the Railways, police and NGOs involved in rescuing such children must be educated on how to handle cases in this regard.

“People who come across runaway children should be sensitive and place themselves in the shoes of the child’s family. Agencies like police must ensure these kids don’t fall prey to drugs,” he said.

