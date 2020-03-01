e-paper
PGI to add 400 more beds in various depts

PGI to add 400 more beds in various depts

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) will add 400 more beds for patients in various departments by the end of 2021. This will take its bed strength to over 1,300.

Minister of health education Suresh Khanna said 200 beds will be added to the existing 30 in the department of emergency medicine so that no critical patient is returned due to scarcity of beds.

Speaking during a workshop, Isncon-2020, at Shruti auditorium at PGI, Khanna expressed concern over the refusal of admission to patients in PGI.

“Our government is committed to provide best treatment for the poorest of the poor, that’s why increasing the number of beds in the premier medical institute is essential,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister praised doctors for the advancement in treatment techniques. He said, “The PGI is doing good research, but more work is required on patient care. Doctors need to be more sympathetic and sensitive. I understand the pressure under which they work, but they must understand it’s their behaviour that helps treat patients.”

He said sometimes doctors misbehave with patients and this could be avoided as people see God in them.

Meanwhile, SGPGIMS director Radha Krishna Dheeman said, “I will ensure that patient care in the institute is improved, more ventilators are set up, all 200 beds in the emergency ward will have the facility of life support system, and this will improve patient care in days to come.”

