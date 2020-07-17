e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Phillaur man held for raping 32-year-old woman

Phillaur man held for raping 32-year-old woman

In her complaint to the police, the woman stated that the accused who is known to her, forcefully made sexual relations with her for over a year

cities Updated: Jul 17, 2020 19:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Shimlapuri police arrested a resident of Phillaur for raping a 32-year-old woman in a village of the district on Friday.

In her complaint to the police, the woman stated that the accused who is known to her, forcefully made sexual relations with her for over a year.

She said that the accused lives near her house in a village of Phillaur and so she started staying at her parents’ house at Daba road for the past year.

On Thursday, the accused barged into her parents’ house, when the woman was alone at home and raped her. He also threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone. She later gave a complaint to the police.

Assistant sub-inspector Simranjit Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that the police lodged an FIR under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

top news
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel hotel where team Pilot is camping
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel hotel where team Pilot is camping
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
‘Visit home only when called’: Junior defence minister in note to officers
‘Visit home only when called’: Junior defence minister in note to officers
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In