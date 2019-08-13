Phillaur sweet shop fire kills 30-yr-old worker

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:47 IST

: A 30-year-old worker was burnt to death when a fire broke out at a sweet shop on Tuesday. The deceased—Umesh, who hails from Bihar— had been working here for many years, police said.

Phillaur deputy superintendent of police Davinder Kumar said a preliminary probe revealed that the fire broke out due to short-circuit on the second floor of the shop. After an oil tank in the shop caught fire, a blast enveloped the room where Umesh was stuck. He was rushed to the local civil hospital but he died of burn injuries.

The police have not yet taken any action against the shop owner, saying the matter is under investigation. The DSP said the deceased’s kin have been informed and a case will be registered on the basis of his family’s statement.

