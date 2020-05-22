e-paper
Home / Pune News / Pimpri Chinchwad industrial town exits Covid-19 red zone; public buses from May 26

Pimpri Chinchwad industrial town exits Covid-19 red zone; public buses from May 26

pune Updated: May 22, 2020 14:52 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustan Times, Pune
The Pimpri Chinchwad industrial township which was part of the Covid-19 Pune red zone district, has exited the red zone with new guidelines announced by municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar on Friday.

The new guidelines that came into effect from today (May 22) will continue until May 31. Mayor Usha ( Mai) Dhore and Hardikar took to the Facebook page of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) Smart Sarathi to announce the new guidelines and interact with the residents.

While Pimpri Chinchwad had 254 Covid-19 positive cases as of May 21, Pune had a total of 4,107 cases and 227 deaths.

Daily solitary walks, resumption of local transport bus service (PMMPL) from May 26 with 50 percent passengers in non-containment zones, private four wheelers, taxi, radio cabs and autorickshaws with restricted number of occupants have been allowed.

Driver and two passengers in four wheelers; one person on two wheelers and one person in autorickshaws have been allowed.

Masks will be mandatory in public places and people will be penalized for not following the rules. Children will be allowed outside homes but not for playing or with sports equipment. The civic commissioner appealed to the residents to keep the children below 10 years indoors and encourage senior citizens above 60 years to walk in the balcony or building passage rather than outdoors.

Housemaids have been allowed in non-containment areas with masks, sanitization/washing of hands and social distancing.

Schools, colleges, other educational institutions; hotels, swimming pools and malls will remain closed. Those wanting to travel by air will need the permission of the home department.

Factories in the PCMC industrial zones have been allowed 100 per cent workforce and private offices, 50 percent.

People from red zone areas won’t be allowed to travel to the PCMC.

The micro-containment lockdown rules will continue to be enforced in areas such as Kharalwadi, Shivneri colony (Pimple Gurav), Rupeenagar, Gandharv nagari (Moshi), Pimple Saudagar’s Subhashree Society, Sai Paradise, Phugewadi, Akurdi, Pimple Gurav, Kavadenagar, Bhosari, Old Sangavi, Kalewadi, Rahatne, Wakad, Kaspate Vasti, Thergaon, Chinchwad station area, Kiwale, Moshi, Bankar Chowk, Dighi, Talawade, Chikhli, Pimpri and Bhatnagar.

