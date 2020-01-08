e-paper
Plaint against SP (city) over his ‘Pak remark’ on protestors

cities Updated: Jan 08, 2020 17:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
MEERUT A complaint was filed against SP (city) Akhilesh Narayan Singh in the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) on Tuesday over his ‘Pakistan remark’ on protestors and allegedly issuing life threat to them during the anti-CAA stir on December 20.

The complaint was lodged under sections 166, 298, 504 and 506 of the IPC for hurting sentiments of Muslims and issuing life threat to a group of protestors, said senior advocate Ajay Chad.

The complainant, Yousuf Saifi, a resident of Zaidi farm in Nauchandi area, said Muslims were demonstrating against CAA and NRC in Lisari Gate area on December 20 with black ribbons tied around their arms. The SP (city) allegedly told the protestors to go to Pakistan.

‘Eating here and admiring Pakistan. I will take seconds to blacken you. I have taken photographs. You all will pay a big price,’ SP (city) was seen saying this in a video that went viral, according to Saifi.

The advocate said the court directed the complainant to record his statement before it on January 28. He said threatening to blacken someone indicates threat to life.

Meanwhile, the district administration convinced advocate Renu Singh Rana, who is also president of Bahujan Janshakti Party, to end her hunger strike on Tuesday evening.

Rana was sitting on dharna to demand action against the SP (city) for his ‘Pakistan remark’ against the group of protestors (on December 20). Additional city magistrate of Civil Lines area Chandresh Singh arrived at the place of protest and received memorandum from Rana after which she ended her hunger strike.

