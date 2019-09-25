Plea challenges JNU Grievance Redressal Committee

cities

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 22:08 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) response on a plea filed by students, challenging the formation of the varsity’s Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC).

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva issued a notice to JNU, the GRC and the students’ union on the plea that had sought reformation of the panel and to quash all orders, recommendations and directions passed by it from July 30.

According to the plea, the GRC should be constituted with a senior faculty member and two final-year students as per the Lyngdoh Committee’s recommendations.

It said the GRC constituted on July 30 does not have two final-year students and the faculty member nominated by the panel is an assistant professor.

The plea filed through advocate Tishampati Sen, representing the students, including former office-bearers of JNUSU, said the GRC has been taking suo motu action without any complaint in connection to the election process.

He said the GRC was formed in violation of the Lyngdoh Committee’s recommendations.

The petition said the present GRC be restrained from passing any orders or recommendations in its present form. The matter would be now heard on November 7.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 22:08 IST