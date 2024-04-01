PM Modi in Mumbai: Traffic advisory, parking restrictions till 2pm | Details

The Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth commuting during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the city on Monday. According to the advisory, effective from 7 am to 2 pm, several changes have been made in the routine traffic patterns along key roads in the city. A view of the traffic on the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai.(PTI)

The stretch of Rambhau Salgaonkar Road from Indu Clinic Junction (Sayyed Jamadar Chowk) to Volga Chowk shall be open for both directions of vehicular traffic.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The stretch of Maker Tower 04 from Jamanalal Bajaj Marg to Usha Mehta Chowk will also be open for both directions of vehicular traffic. Similarly, the stretch from Jamanalal Babaj Marg to NCPA Gate No 04 will be open for both directions of vehicular traffic.

There will also be parking restrictions enforced in certain areas from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The affected roads include:

Shahid Bhagatsing Road Nathalal Parekh Road Captain Prakash Pethe Road Rambhau Salgaonkar Road Gen. Jagannath Bhosle Road Madam Cama Road Barrister Rajni Patel Marg Jamanalal Bajaj Marg Vinay K Shah Marg Ramnath Goika Marg Dorabaji Tata Road NCPA Marg Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Marg VV Rao Marg Best Road

Commuters have been advised to plan their travel routes accordingly and adhere to the traffic guidelines to avoid any inconvenience during the Prime Minister's visit.

PM Modi will be in Mumbai to attend the 90th year celebrations of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). PM Modi will arrive in the morning and take a helicopter to INS Shikra- the helibase of the Indian Navy at Colaba, from where he will travel by road to the RBI next to Town Hall.

While PM Modi is the chief guest for the event, Governor Ramesh Bais, CM Eknath Shinde and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and ministers of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwat Karad are guests of honour.