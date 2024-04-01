 PM to visit city for RBI’s 90-year celebration | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
PM to visit city for RBI’s 90-year celebration

ByYogesh Naik
Apr 01, 2024 06:42 AM IST

While PM Modi is the chief guest for the event, Governor Ramesh Bais, CM Eknath Shinde and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and ministers of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwat Karad are guests of honour

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the city on Monday to attend the 90th year celebrations of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). PM Modi will arrive in the morning and take a helicopter to INS Shikra- the helibase of the Indian Navy at Colaba, from where he will travel by by road to the RBI next to Town Hall.

Since the model code of conduct is in force, the officers have been told not to receive Modi at the airport.

While PM Modi is the chief guest for the event, Governor Ramesh Bais, CM Eknath Shinde and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and ministers of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwat Karad are guests of honour.

He will arrive at RBI at 11 am and start the event by lighting a lamp. There will be a welcome address by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das followed by FM Sitharaman. The RBI has made a small documentary film on its journey of 90 years. The PM will also release a commemorative coin and deliver a speech.

Since the elections are around and three partners of the Mahayuti alliance – BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP are fighting over certain seats, the PM can hold a meeting to sort out the seat-sharing differences.

