e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / PMC gets additional health chief after present incumbent goes on leave

PMC gets additional health chief after present incumbent goes on leave

cities Updated: Jul 25, 2020 21:07 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: For the first time, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) gets two health chiefs after the Maharashtra government appointed the second official when the first went on medical leave on health grounds from July 21.

The government through an order on Friday appointed Dr Nitin Bilolikar, chief district surgeon, as PMC health chief, after Dr Ramchandra Hankare, current health chief, goes on medical leave.

“I am on medical leave and will join the office on Monday (July 27). Recently the state government had appointed additional IAS officers in Pune to tackle the Covid situation and an additional health chief has been appointed at PMC. Now the municipal commissioner will distribute the work between both of us,” Dr Hankare said.

Both Hankare and Bilolikar are from the state service. PMC elected members have many times raised the question in general body meetings of appointing the health chief from the civic body as the elected official will know the ground reality. Health chiefs were appointed from PMC, before a state service official was given the post in 2019.

Congress leader Gopal Tiwari expressed unhappiness over Hankare’s leave. “When the city is facing a spike in Covid cases, why did the municipal commissioner approved his [Hankare] medical leave? He could have worked from home.”

Meanwhile, at a review meeting with health department staff after taking charge as PMC commissioner, Vikram Kumar instructed the officials to improve performance and carry out more work on the ground by visiting hospitals and other medical centres.

Bilolikar, a medical professional, was previously posted as deputy director of health services, Pune region. His appointment comes in the wake of government appointing bureaucrats who studied medicine as municipal commissioners in Mumbai metropolitan regions, including Thane, Mira-Bhayandar and Ulhasnagar.

top news
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87% recovery rate
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87% recovery rate
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow will also feature stories of transformation
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow will also feature stories of transformation
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
Jobless, homeless woman rides 1800 km on scooter to meet son in Jamshedpur
Jobless, homeless woman rides 1800 km on scooter to meet son in Jamshedpur
‘Sushant changed 50 SIM cards’, other missing links cited for CBI probe
‘Sushant changed 50 SIM cards’, other missing links cited for CBI probe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In