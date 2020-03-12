e-paper
PMC initiates anti-spitting drive in wake of Covid-19 scare

cities Updated: Mar 12, 2020 21:04 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
PUNE Against the background of positive Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases being reported in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated a drive against spitting at various public places from Thursday.

The central government has issued an advisory for citizens and appealed for no spitting in public places, said officials.

Dnyaneshwar Molak, head, solid waste management department, PMC, said, “I have given instructions to the sanitary inspectors to commence the anti-spitting drive from today (Thursday). The sanitary inspectors will spread awareness among masses about the need to stop spitting especially in wake of the Covid-19 cases being reported in the city.”

“The offenders will also be fined and action is being taken as per the provisions of municipal acts and solid waste management and sanitation rules of PMC,” said Molak.

A fine of Rs 180 is imposed for spitting on the roads and public places and offenders are asked to clean up their act, Molak informed.

Molak said, “The drive has been initiated in some parts of the city on Thursday and will intensify in the coming days.” We will be able to specify the figures only on Friday, he said.

PMC carried out anti-spitting drive in the city in November 2018 and first few months of January 2019. Where the civic officials including sanitary inspectors conducted the drive. They were assigned different locations to keep a watch. The offenders were also told to clean up their act and pay a fine.

