PMC reports 12 deaths, 460 fresh Covid-19 cases

PMC reports 12 deaths, 460 fresh Covid-19 cases

cities Updated: Jun 17, 2020 22:10 IST
HT Correspondent
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 12 deaths and 460 progressive positive cases on Wednesday taking the progressive positive count of Covid-19 cases in the city to 10,643 while the death toll went up to 481. The city also saw 117 people discharged after being declared as cured taking the count of such people to 6,713. Out of the 3,449 active cases in the city, 232 are critical patients.

The 12 deaths include four deaths from Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, three from Sassoon Hospital and one each from Sahyadri hospital, District hospital Aundh, Poona hospital, Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital and Ruby Hall Clinic. Two deaths of residents from rural Pune were also reported on Wednesday which includes an 81-year old female from Dhule and a 50-year old male from Lonavala. Most of the deceased suffered from comorbidities.

The PMC issued a list of 16 private hospitals in the city where around 1,768 beds are regulated so far according to the state government’s May 21 government resolution which calls to cap the price. The order issued by the PMC commissioner states that about 50 per cent of these beds must be reserved for Covid-19 treatment.

