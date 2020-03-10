e-paper
PMC’s aviation gallery gives flight to the idea of aero-museums in every district

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 21:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) opened its aviation gallery for visitors on Monday.

The Sirsanghchalak Balasaheb Devras aviation gallery, housed in a three-storey building at Lal the Bahadur Shastri school, Shivajinagar Gaothan, gallery was inaugurated by Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Chandrakant Patil, BJP state unit chief on Monday.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, MP Vandana Chavan, local corporator Jyotsana Ekbote and former corporator Balasaheb Bodke were present at inauguration.

Various forms of evolution of aviation starting from the Greek period, models of aircraft, airforce documentaries, aero modelling, models of helicopters and information brochures on space science and employment opportunities in the aviation industry are on display.

“This aviation gallery is a good source of information regarding the Air Force and aircraft. This initiative by the PMC will help the next generation and all those students who wish to work in this industry. The state government will ensure such aviation galleries are constructed in all districts of Maharashtra,” said Pawar.

Balasaheb Bodke, former NCP corporator and BJP corporator Jyotsana Ekbote are credited for being the hands that ensured the gallery was planned, constructed and launched.

