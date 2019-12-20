PMC’s crackdown on public litterbugs: Rs 1,000 fine for 3rd time offenders

cities

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 20:35 IST

Although the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) claims that the city is ‘bin free’ and collection rate is 94 per cent, garbage being disposed on the streets, especially in slum areas, is a common sight.

In response to the issue, Punekars caught disposing of garbage on the streets will be penalised by PMC.

Dnyaneshwar Molak, chief of the solid waste management department, PMC said, “We have removed all public bins from the city under the bin-free initiative of Swachh Bharat Mission. Citizens found littering will be penalised. First-time offenders will be fined Rs 500, second-time offenders will have to pay Rs 700 and third-time offenders will be fined Rs 1,000. Our door-to-door collection covers 100 per cent of the city and over 94 per cent of the waste is segregated properly.”

Molak further added that as per laws, citizens are responsible for the segregation of waste. A few areas especially those along with the slums and railway tracks often see people dumping garbage at the same spot which eventually is mixed even when the PMC’s garbage truck comes to pick up the waste. Swati Patil, who lives in Hadapsar said, “We do not want to throw the waste outside because eventually, our houses stink. But often the PMC’s waste pickers are late or do not come at all. Also, we put all the waste at the same spot so that it is collected by them.”

Since 2014, when the Swachh Bharat mission was launched, civic bodies have been given various targets including segregation and collection of garbage, constructing toilets and keeping the streets free of garbage. Under this mission, the civic bodies are also expected to focus on door to door waste collection and segregation of garbage. Although the PMC has removed all the public garbage bins in the city and claims that there is hundred per cent door to door collection no, there are many places where citizens still continue to throw garbage on the street in spots where public bins existed previously.