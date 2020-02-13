PMC’s parking policy yet to see light of day

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 19:20 IST

PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is yet to execute the parking policy passed by the general body in March 2018, to help deal with the rising menace of parking which causes traffic chaos on various roads in the city.

City mayor, Murlidhar Mohal, said, “We are keen to execute the parking policy. The project has been delayed, but as decided by the general body the parking policy will be implemented on a pilot basis on five to eight roads soon.”

“The date has not been decided yet, but I held a meeting with the Pune police commissioner and PMC officials on February 12 about the implementation of the parking policy,” said Mohal.

A city-based non-government organisation (NGO), Parisar, had filed a complaint regarding the delay in implementation of the parking policy with the state urban development department in August 2019. The state government had instructed the PMC to execute the policy which was approved by the civic body itself.

PMC additional city engineer and officer in charge for parking policy Srinivas Bonala said, “The administration had prepared the parking policy and took the general body’s nod. As decided by the general body, the proposal is with the mayor. The mayor will have to decide the five roads on which the policy will be executed on a pilot basis. Recently, we requested the mayor’s office to take a call on this proposal as elected members need to identify the roads and instruct the administration to execute the policy.”