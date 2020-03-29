PMC sets up wholesale market at school ground

cities

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 18:26 IST

The Palghar Municipal Council (PMC) on Sunday shifted around 300 hawkers and small farmers Aryan School ground for them to sell their products to avoid people gathering in the lone wholesale vegetable market near the local railhead, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Arvind Mali from PMC said, “This is the first such hawking zone set by us. We have ordered hawkers to wear face masks. This is a wholesale market that will be operational between 3am and 8am. It is not for the common public.”