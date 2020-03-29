e-paper
Home / Cities / PMC sets up wholesale market at school ground

PMC sets up wholesale market at school ground

cities Updated: Mar 29, 2020 18:26 IST
Ram Parmar
The Palghar Municipal Council (PMC) on Sunday shifted around 300 hawkers and small farmers Aryan School ground for them to sell their products to avoid people gathering in the lone wholesale vegetable market near the local railhead, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Arvind Mali from PMC said, “This is the first such hawking zone set by us. We have ordered hawkers to wear face masks. This is a wholesale market that will be operational between 3am and 8am. It is not for the common public.”

