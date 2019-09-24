PMC to crack down on private hospitals found violating dengue treatment guidelines

pune

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:17 IST

Strict action will be taken by the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) against doctors found prescribing wrong treatment for dengue and spreading fear among patients.

“The ongoing erratic spells of rain in the city, followed by humid temperatures have created favourable conditions for breeding of mosquitoes,” Dr Sanjeev Wavare, PMC assistant medical officer of health, who is also the head of the insect control department.

“It has come to our notice that in some private hospitals in the city, when a case of suspected dengue is admitted to the hospital, unnecessary admission and plasma/platelet transfusion is prescribed, instead of following standard protocol. Hospitals must strictly follow protocol outlined by the PMC health department. Strict action will be taken against any private hospital or individual practitioner, found violating the same,” added Dr Wavare.

As of September 23, 219 positive cases of dengue have been identified by the PMC health department, out of 1,224 suspected cases from the samples sent by the hospitals. In June and July, 100 positive cases each and 168 cases in August, were recorded by the PMC officials.

Dr Wavare appealed to the residents to destroy mosquito breeding sites near their homes. “If not everyday, then, at least twice a week check your fridges, flower pots, money plants, fountains, overhead tanks or any other place when there is a possibility of water accumulation. In most cases, we found that dengue mosquitoes were breeding inside the patient’s house,” said Dr Wavare.

Positive cases of dengue in Pune month-wise –

June - 100

July – 100

August – 168

Till September 23 – 219

No. of dengue cases in 2018 – 682

No. of dengue cases in 2017 – 1,691

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 20:17 IST