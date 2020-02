PMC to foot board exam fees for civic school students

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 19:54 IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will pay the examination fees for students from PMC-run schools who are appearing for the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) board exams.

Municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad has made a Rs35 lakh provision for the exam fees.

As per primary figures available, 3,000 students are appearing for Class 10 SSC board exams from PMC-run schools.