Chennai, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu government to implement prohibition immediately, warning that decades of widespread alcohol consumption threatens to cause permanent genetic damage across generations and turn the Tamil people into "chronic alcoholics".

PMK demands prohibition in TN

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He claimed that public health experts have warned that if a total dry regime is not implemented immediately in Tamil Nadu, the craving for alcohol and addiction to it will become embedded in the very genetics of the people.

In a statement, he said "this warning was issued by Dr K Kolandaswamy, former Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine".

"Prohibition was lifted in Tamil Nadu in 1971. In the 55 years since, two generations have consumed alcohol. As a result, the children of those who drink suffer genetic damage. If the current third generation continues to consume alcohol, it will alter the genetics of the Tamil population, rendering them genetically predisposed and addicted to alcohol. Children born thereafter are likely to be born with an inherent addiction to alcohol", he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "Dr. Kolandaswamy's warning is entirely true", he said adding, "this is precisely the point the PMK has been stressing for over 40 years". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Dr. Kolandaswamy's warning is entirely true", he said adding, "this is precisely the point the PMK has been stressing for over 40 years". {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Stating that the damage caused by alcohol has been increasing year after year, Anbumani said, "while it was warned a few years ago that alcohol users were vulnerable to 60 diseases, a study conducted by the World Health Organization revealed that it causes over 200 health conditions. "

Alleging that during the previous DMK regime, alcohol consumption reached a new dimension, the PMK leader said "while there were around 5,000 state-run liquor outlets across Tamil Nadu, over 20,000 illegal side outlets were opened in nearby areas, ensuring alcohol was available on every street corner".

"Although the DMK government announced the closure of 500 liquor shops, it granted licenses to over 1,200 recreation clubs in their place", he alleged and added the government continued liquor trade in 284 bars that were officially declared closed and as a result, "youth became addicted to alcohol on a massive scale during the DMK rule".

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pointing out that when liquor shops near educational institutions, places of worship, and crowded public areas were shut under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's TVK government, it generated hope that alcohol consumption would finally be controlled under this administration.

Anbumani alleged "however, recent reports that the government has decided to permit resto-bars and privatise state-run liquor shops have completely shattered those hopes."

"Therefore, I urge the government to abandon all plans that promote the liquor trade, progressively close state-run outlets, and enforce complete prohibition".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.