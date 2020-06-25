e-paper
Home / Cities / Police conduct searches at Ludhiana’s Talwandi village, 3 held for drug peddling

Police recover 12.5gm heroin from their possession during search operation held under ‘Operation Rat Hunt’

cities Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The search operation was conducted a day ahead of International Day Against Drug Abuse. Before villagers woke up, policemen were already at their doorsteps.
The search operation was conducted a day ahead of International Day Against Drug Abuse. Before villagers woke up, policemen were already at their doorsteps.(Shutterstock)
         

The district police searched at least 35 houses at Talwandi Kalan village of Salem Tabri during wee hours on Thursday under ‘Operation Rat Hunt’ and arrested three accused, including a woman, for drug peddling.

The police recovered 12.5gm heroin from their possession.

Three separate cases were registered against Balwinder Singh, Paramjit Kaur and Balvir Singh at the Salem Tabri police station.

The police also took seven history-sheeters into preventive detention.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, detective) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said, “There were complaints that some residents of the village were involved in drug peddling. Led by additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city-1) Deepak Pareek, a police team, including ACP north Gurbinder Singh, SHOs of seven police stations, cops from the CIA staff and the anti-smuggling cell cordoned off the village and did not allow anyone to enter or go out during the operation.

The DCP added even women of the village are suspected to be involved in drug peddling.

He added, “The drive against drugs would be continued till July 10. Police will conduct surprise checks at various places.”

Deepak Pareek said, “The operation was kept secret. The police reached the village at 2.30 in the morning and initiated searches. The operation continued till 6.30 am.”

