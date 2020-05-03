e-paper
Home / Cities / Police distribute tea, snacks to cops on night duty

Police distribute tea, snacks to cops on night duty

The department has already been supplying food to the cops on duty during the day

cities Updated: May 04, 2020 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Additional deputy commissioner of police Deepak Pareek said many NGOs are also helping them in distributing tea and snacks.
Additional deputy commissioner of police Deepak Pareek said many NGOs are also helping them in distributing tea and snacks.(HT PHOTO)
         

Members of the police department have started distributing tea and snacks to the personnel deputed on night duty.

The department has already been supplying food to the cops on duty during the day.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Deepak Pareek said, “We have taken the initiative in recognition of the need of the personnel on night duty. Many NGOs are also helping us in distributing tea and snacks.”

