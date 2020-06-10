e-paper
Police solve security guard murder case, brother of his lover arrested

The victim had been missing since May 29 and his body was fished out from a canal near Sudhar on June 6

cities Updated: Jun 10, 2020 00:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused had bludgeoned the security guard to death with bricks and also strangulated him by tying a belt around his neck to ensure that he was dead.
The Dehlon police claimed to have solved the murder case of a security guard with the arrest of brother of his lover on Tuesday.

The victim had been missing since May 29 and his body was fished out from a canal near Sudhar on June 6. According to police, the accused had bludgeoned the security guard to death with bricks and also strangulated him by tying a belt around his neck to ensure that he was dead.

The victim was identified as Boota Singh, 33, of Pattohira village of Moga, who worked as a security guard with private organisation. He had been living at the house of his cousin Jagmeet Singh of Gill village for the past 15 years.

The accused, Jagjivan Singh, a resident of Kila Raipur village, has admitted to have committed the crime. The police have also been scanning the role of the victim’s lover in the crime.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP city-2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said, “Boota Singh had been missing since May 29. A missing report was lodged at the Dehlon police station. On June 6, the body of Boota Singh was fished out of a canal in Sudhar. The body had injury marks and a leather belt was also found wrapped around his neck. After the recovery of the body, the police lodged a murder case against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.”

The ADCP added during investigation, the police found Boota Singh had an affair with a woman of Kila Raipur village. He had gone to meet the woman on May 29 and never returned.”

The ADCP added that, according to information, Boota wanted to marry the woman, but her parents were against the relationship.

“When Boota went to meet the woman, he was in an inebriated condition. He was forcing the woman to marry him when her brother Jagjivan Singh turned up there and took him along on the pretext of a discussion. He took him to Jasowal millage, where he bludgeoned him to death. The accused had thrown the body into the canal and fled,” said the ADCP.

He added that on Tuesday the police arrested the accused from his home in Kila Raipur village.

