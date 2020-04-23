Police stations run out of space for parking impounded vehicles of curfew violators

cities

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 22:42 IST

The issue of police stations in Ludhiana running out of space to park the impounded vehicles of curfew violators has left the police officials scratching their heads.

Since the lockdown, the police have to date, impounded 4,500 vehicles (mostly two-wheelers) which are parked outside police station buildings.

Cops said the vehicles impounded in various other cases are already occupying the entire parking space in police station compounds. “With no space left in police stations to park the impounded vehicles of curfew violators, we have parked these vehicles around police station buildings,” they said.

To solve the problem, the police personnel, who are already overburdened due to curfew duties, have requested the senior officials to release the vehicles after checking the documents. However, the documents will be released after the vehicle owner will pay the fine.

An SHO, requesting anonymity, said, “The police station yard is already full with case properties. Now, we have to accommodate the impounded vehicles of curfew violators also. At least 20 vehicles are being impounded every day.”

The impounded vehicles of curfew violators will be released after the curfew will be lifted.

606 CURFEW VIOLATORS HELD

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said the Ludhiana Police have registered 344 FIRs of curfew violations in city and 606 residents have been arrested. “Over 13,000 curfew violators were rounded up and sent to open jails. But they were let off after they pleaded guilty and their records were verified,” the police chief said.

”I appeal to the people to follow the norms in view of the curfew for their own benefit. If people stay indoors, they will keep themselves and their family members safe from Covid-19. We do not want to be strict with anyone,” Agrawal said.