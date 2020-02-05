e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Poster warns migrants of ‘MNS-style’ action

Poster warns migrants of ‘MNS-style’ action

cities Updated: Feb 05, 2020 00:51 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

Local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders have put up hoardings in Panvel threatening illegal Bangladeshi immigrants of ‘MNS-style’ action. Party leaders said they would take law into their hands if the administration does not act. The hoardings have come up ahead of the February 9 rally against illegal immigrants called by party chief Raj Thackeray.

MNS leader Mahesh Jadhav said, “The number of Bangladeshi immigrants has been on the rise in the region, but no action has been taken against them.”

He said, “For Maharashtra and Hindutva, we will ensure that Bangladeshi and Pakistani Muslims flee from this place... It would be good if the administration acts before the February 9 rally.”

Sudhir Navle, another leader, said, “We have learnt that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants are hired as cheap labour... These illegal immigrants should get out of Panvel or else they will be taught a lesson in MNS style.”

When contacted, deputy commissioner of police (zone II) Ashok Dudhe said, “We have been taking regular action against illegal immigrants in the city, including Bangladeshis. In the past two years, 77 Bangladesh nationals have been deported.”

He said, “We will continue our drive against illegal immigrants, but nobody will be allowed to take the law into their hands.”

top news
Delhi cops find photo proof to link Kapil Gujjar to AAP, say he joined last year
Delhi cops find photo proof to link Kapil Gujjar to AAP, say he joined last year
‘State can decide capital’s location’: Centre boosts Andhra CM Jagan Reddy
‘State can decide capital’s location’: Centre boosts Andhra CM Jagan Reddy
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
‘Looking to create air defence, logistics theatre commands’: CDS Gen Rawat
‘Looking to create air defence, logistics theatre commands’: CDS Gen Rawat
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
Google admits it sent your private videos in Google Photos to strangers
Google admits it sent your private videos in Google Photos to strangers
‘Outdated’: Army chief on CAG report on gear shortage in Siachen, Ladakh
‘Outdated’: Army chief on CAG report on gear shortage in Siachen, Ladakh
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities