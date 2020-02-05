Poster warns migrants of ‘MNS-style’ action

cities

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 00:51 IST

Local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders have put up hoardings in Panvel threatening illegal Bangladeshi immigrants of ‘MNS-style’ action. Party leaders said they would take law into their hands if the administration does not act. The hoardings have come up ahead of the February 9 rally against illegal immigrants called by party chief Raj Thackeray.

MNS leader Mahesh Jadhav said, “The number of Bangladeshi immigrants has been on the rise in the region, but no action has been taken against them.”

He said, “For Maharashtra and Hindutva, we will ensure that Bangladeshi and Pakistani Muslims flee from this place... It would be good if the administration acts before the February 9 rally.”

Sudhir Navle, another leader, said, “We have learnt that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants are hired as cheap labour... These illegal immigrants should get out of Panvel or else they will be taught a lesson in MNS style.”

When contacted, deputy commissioner of police (zone II) Ashok Dudhe said, “We have been taking regular action against illegal immigrants in the city, including Bangladeshis. In the past two years, 77 Bangladesh nationals have been deported.”

He said, “We will continue our drive against illegal immigrants, but nobody will be allowed to take the law into their hands.”