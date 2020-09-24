e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Power generation trials begin at waste-to-energy plant in Shimla

Power generation trials begin at waste-to-energy plant in Shimla

Plant supervisor DP Singh said preparations are underway to start the commercial production of power soon.

cities Updated: Sep 24, 2020 21:11 IST
Navneet Rathore
Navneet Rathore
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

SHIMLA Trials to produce electricity from garbage generated by residents here has started at the solid waste management plant at Bhariyal, located on the outskirts of Shimla.

Around two-kilowatt power is being produced during the trials every day. The waste-to-energy plant has the capacity to generate two megawatts electricity daily.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, electricity production for commercial use was delayed. However, the Shimla municipal corporation (MC) has claimed that the required power will be produced as soon as the plant gets fully commissioned.

The MC has entrusted a private company with the task of running the solid waste management plant. But the private firm is yet to get some machines from abroad, and only after they do will the plant be able to generate power to its full capacity.

Plant supervisor DP Singh said preparations are underway to start the commercial production of electricity, which will be fully started as soon as the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Around 70 to 80 tonnes of garbage is generated daily by the households of Shimla. However, the plant would require 100 tonnes of daily waste to generate electricity for the city. To fulfil this requirement, the MC has made arrangements to source garbage from the panchayats adjacent to Shimla.

top news
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
Covid-19 positive Manish Sisodia has dengue, blood platelets falling: Delhi hospital
Covid-19 positive Manish Sisodia has dengue, blood platelets falling: Delhi hospital
Trump refuses to commit on peaceful transfer of power
Trump refuses to commit on peaceful transfer of power
IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live: Rahul century powers Kings XI Punjab to 206/3
IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live: Rahul century powers Kings XI Punjab to 206/3
‘Know finance secy would be angry’: Mamata Banerjee on sops for Durga puja
‘Know finance secy would be angry’: Mamata Banerjee on sops for Durga puja
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In