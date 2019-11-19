Prasada says his visitto Brahmin families to meet victims is a coincidence

cities

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:31 IST

LUCKNOW Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Tuesday lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government over ‘poor law and order’ situation in Uttar Pradesh and said the Supreme Court had rightly observed that jungle rule was prevalent in the state.

Prasada made the comments after meeting the parents of a 11 class girl, who was allegedly killed in her hostel room in Mainpuri on September 16, 2019.

“District officials have recommended a CBI probe into the incident. No action, however, has been taken in the case,” said Prasada on phone from Mainpuri.

Prasada mentioned about a dozen incidents of crime perpetrated on people in different parts of the state. He also listed certain incidents in which the victims were Brahmins. Prasada, however, said he would be meeting families of victims of all sections of society and his visit to Brahmin families to meet victims was just be a coincidence.