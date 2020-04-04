Pre-monsoon work can start: Thane collector

cities

The Thane collector had asked district authorities to permit pre-monsoon works. With most government offices working less than its total capacity, the pre-monsoon work might get delayed. Monsoon preparedness usually starts from April every year. Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar said, “Pre-monsoon works such as road repair, sewage work, nullah cleaning, strengthening the power network, repair of utility cables and maintenance work are carried out before monsoon. The department can carry out these works but the contractors and labourers hired should carry a valid identity card with them.”